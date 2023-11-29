Ads by Google Ads by Google
FFAS Private School Soccer League photo & caption

Wed, 11/29/2023 - 7:36am
private school soccer league action

The Football Federation of American Samoa (FFAS) Private School Soccer League is currently in its final week of a 3-week soccer tournament. It is being played at the Pago Pago Soccer Field. Private Elementary schools that are participating include Samoa Baptist Academy (SBA), South Pacific Academy (SPA), St. Theresa Elementary School, Marist St. Francis Elementary School, Pacific Horizons School, and Kanana Fou Elementary School. [photo: KA]

