Early participants in the “Heart Wave” last Friday morning pose for Samoa News, as they prepare for their event in front of McDonald’s in Tafuna, the first event of Heart Month in Tafuna for the West-Side as well as on the East side in the bay area. On Saturday was the Heart Walk on the West-Side, starting at the DYWA in Tafuna and on the East-Side, starting at the DYWA in Pago Pago. [photo: FS]