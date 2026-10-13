Celebrating our children, our families, and the wonderful reminder that God’s light shines through each of us photo & caption

White Sunday 2026 was truly a special reminder that God's light shines through every generation, according to the EFKAS First Samoan Congregational Christian Church. It celebrated our children, our families, and the wonderful reminder that God’s light shines through each of us, no matter how young or old we may be. From the US to Australia, New Zealand, and where ever Samoans may gather to worship, White Sunday is not just found in the Samoa islands where it originated. [Facebook photo]