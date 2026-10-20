Behavioral Health & Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Clinic under construction photo & caption
Tue, 10/20/2026 - 7:28am
Governor Pulaali’i Nikolao Pula visited the site of the American Samoa Department of Health’s new Behavioral Health & Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Clinic recently to observe the progress of the ongoing construction project. The new facility is being developed to provide a comprehensive care for individuals receiving behavioral health, mental health, and substance abuse rehabilitation services. Construction of the facility is being carried out by Silva Group Corporation. [photo: ASG]