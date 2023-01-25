Ads by Google Ads by Google
Home

Audit and Ethics workshop photo & caption

Wed, 01/25/2023 - 7:26am
Tofa Sualauvi H. Su’a (middle) and two ASG participants

Acting Territorial Auditor, Tofa Sualauvi H. Su’a (middle) and two ASG participants at yesterday’s first day of the three-days of training on audit and ethics at the Gov. H. Rex Lee Auditorium. The training, which runs through Thursday this week is conducted by the Graduate School USA in conjunction with the ASG Territorial Audit Office with funding support from the U.S Interior Department. See Samoa News edition Jan. 10 for details of focus of the training. [photo: Julie Pau’u]

Copyright © 2023 Osini Faleatasi Inc. dba Samoa News | All Rights Reserved

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media