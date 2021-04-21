ASHA 2021 National Street Handball Championship Series photo & caption

Amelie Chen of The Wolves fights for a loose ball at last week’s Phase One of the American Samoa Handball Association’s (ASHA) 2021 National Street Handball Championship Series. The Wolves, while losing their zero losses standing, are still in top place with 5 wins - 1 loss. They fell to Team Malosi, who will now meet the second seeded Mighty Lupe at the Saturday semifinal. See details of games in today’s sports. [photo; ASHA]