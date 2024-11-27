2025 Lunar Calendars Now Available
Wed, 11/27/2024 - 7:10am
The Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council is pleased to announce the availability of the 2025 traditional lunar calendar for American Samoa. The calendar is packed with traditional ecological knowledge and aims at enhancing community involvement in fishery management. The American Samoa calendar as well as calendars for Hawaii and the Mariana Islands are also available to download and print by visiting www.wpcouncil.org/educational-resources/lunar-calendars [courtesy photo]