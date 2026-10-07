13th Annual American Samoa Close-Up Summit photo & caption
Wed, 10/07/2026 - 8:28am
The 13th Annual American Samoa Close-Up Summit officially opened this morning at the Gov. H. Rex Lee Auditorium, bringing together students, educators, government leaders, and Close-Up representatives for four days of civic education, leadership development, and meaningful discussion on issues affecting American Samoa. The opening program also introduced students to the goals and activities planned for the four-day summit. [Facebook photo]