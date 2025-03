Wishing the ASDOE Student Athlete from the Lions Den, OJ Harmon the best of luck with the Polynesian Hall of Fame Combine & Showcase in Las Vegas. “This invitation was well deserved, and we are very proud of you. Go out there and do work Oscar! Huge shout out to the Harmon family especially his parents, Reynette Noa Harmon and Oscar Harmon, Malo lava!” LHS posted on its Facebook page. [courtesy photo]