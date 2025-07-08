Team American Samoa thanks its major sponsors for their heartfelt support

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Team American Samoa faced off against several teams ranked in the top 10 in their inaugural appearance at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-15 Women's Softball World Cup, entering the tournament ranked 64th among participating teams. Throughout these challenging matchups, they successfully completed the full seven innings in each game, demonstrating their resilience and commitment to competing at a high level.

Head Coach Leaupepetele Viliafi Fa’apouli, who led the youngest team participating in the tournament, told Samoa News over the phone that it has been a tremendous honor to lead Team American Samoa in the U-15 Women's Softball World Cup. And while not quite attaining the results they initially aimed for “the team experienced a notable advancement in their overall rankings, which was a testament to their hard work and dedication.”

Leaupepetele emphasized the strong sense of community and pride that their collective efforts bring, acknowledging the hard work and commitment that everyone has contributed to the team's success.

"I want to take a moment to express my gratitude to the American Samoa Government, as well as the companies and individuals who played a crucial role in helping our team reach Italy for this prestigious event.

“I would like to specifically thank our major sponsors: ASTCA and its Board of Directors, Tualauta Representative Ben Sauvao, McDonald's American Samoa, Territorial Bank of American Samoa, ASNOC, the American Samoa Visitors Bureau, GIAS, and Tutuila Printing Shop."