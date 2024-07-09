Tausala Gold 18U Girl's Volleyball Club team takes bronze at 2024 Arizona Volleyball Festival

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Congratulations to American Samoa's only traveling Volleyball Team, the Tausala Gold 18U Girl's Volleyball Club team that took 3rd Place — out of 109 teams from across America — earning a Bronze Medal at the 2024 Arizona Volleyball Festival in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ranked 35, as they entered the tournament, they battled stiff competition and defeated higher ranked teams from other states across the nation. With a record of 10- 2, they fought through pool play to make it to the Championship Gold bracket, where they fell short in the semi-final game.

Coach Anthony Ta'atiti stated, "Our goal has always been to showcase the raw talent, our local Samoan girls have.

“We were approached by several college coaches inquiring about the girls.

“This is what it is all about! Using their talents to further their education and in turn, help and bless their families and our communities.

“We are so very proud of them!"

We will miss our departing seniors, Malinah Purcell-Telefoni, Ayanna Estrada, Grace Fouvale, and Princess Spitzenberg! Best wishes in your college careers!

Finally, a big malo and faafetai to our coaches Anthony Ta'atiti and Irvinson Taase. These girls know how much you love them and want the best for them. They played their hearts out and made you proud.

Tausala Gold 18U AZ Roster:

#1- Tautiale Fale - Tafuna H.S.

#2- Kailani “No” Afatia - Leone H.S.

#4- Nadene Taase - Leone H.S

#7- Heiress Palepoi - Northridge H.S. - Utah

#8- Ayanna Estrada - McClintock H.S. - AZ

#10- Kamerynn Reid - Tafuna H.S.

#13- Princess Spitzenberg - Tafuna H.S.

#14- Sina Ta'atiti - Tafuna H.S.

#17- Malinah Purcell-Telefoni - Samoana H.S.

We look forward to more travel and more tournaments in the future.

[Source: Tausala Gold Volleyball Club]