JPS Flag Football League wraps up season

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Families, friends, and young athletes gathered in a celebration of sportsmanship and community at the end of the Junior Prep Sports (JPS) Flag Football League season.

There was a total of 99 players in the two competitive divisions — 9U and 12U. This mixed boys and girls league showcased not only the talent and determination of its players but also the strong support system behind them.

In the 9U division, the Gladiators, Seariders, UFC, and Eagles competed in exciting matchups throughout the season.

In the 12U division, the Gladiators, Seasiders, Eagles, and Pirates demonstrated skill and teamwork at a higher level.

The final game between the Gladiators and Pirates drew a large crowd, with the Gladiators securing the 12U championship in a well-played contest.