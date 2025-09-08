ASTA Juniors invited to compete at two prestigious tennis events

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA —The American Samoa Tennis Association (ASTA) is announcing its participation through invitation to two separate events — the upcoming OTF/ITF/GSPDP Fiji J60 ITF Tour and the Intercontinental Cup in Kazakhstan.

For the Fiji event, two of ASTA’s junior players, Aifili Tamasoali’i and Joelei Ioane, have been officially invited to participate in the upcoming Tour, which runs from October 3 – October 20, 2025.

It is being financed by the Grand Slam Player Development Program (GSPDP) and administered by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Development Department.

It represents a unique opportunity for top junior players from across the Pacific to compete on an international stage and gain valuable ranking points.

As part of the tour, Aifili and Joelei will compete in:

● J30 Lautoka Fiji 1 (October 6–11, 2025)

● J30 Lautoka Fiji 2 (October 13–18, 2025)

Both players earned their invitations through their continued dedication and strong performances in regional competitions, reflecting the growth and rising standard of tennis talent in American Samoa.

“We are happy to see Aifili and Joelei recognized and supported by the ITF and the Grand Slam Player Development Program,” said Florence Wasko, President of ASTA.

ASTA extends its gratitude to the Oceania Tennis Federation, International Tennis Federation, local partners, and community supporters whose collaboration makes this event possible.

In the upcoming 2025 ATF Intercontinental Cup, hosted in Shymkent, Kazakhstan from September 27 – October 3, 2025, Hermann Thomsen and Joella Ioane have been officially invited to compete as part of the Pacific Oceania Teams organized by the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) in partnership with the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF).

Selection for the Pacific Oceania Teams was based on strong performances at the Pacific Oceania Junior Championships in Fiji earlier this year, with Thomsen and Ioane among those who excelled in the 12 & Under age division.

“We are incredibly proud of Hermann and Joella for earning this opportunity to represent American Samoa as part of Team Pacific Oceania,” said the president of ASTA. “Their dedication, talent, and perseverance have brought them to this international stage, and we know they will inspire other young players in our community.”

The event brings together rising stars from across the globe, with teams from Australia, New Zealand, Oceania, Asia, Africa, and South America competing for international honors.

This marks the second year Pacific Oceania will participate in the Intercontinental Cup, reflecting the region’s growing presence in international junior tennis.