ASNOC’s 2017 top junior female athlete to compete at the USA College National Championships

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Thanks to a strong showing in the NCWWC Northeast Regional on Saturday the Gannon University women's wrestling team will send nine wrestlers to the upcoming NCWWC National Championships. Nationals will take place on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

This marks the 4th straight year Stephanie Floor, a graduate student at Gannon University has qualified for nationals.

Competing most of the year at 143lbs, Stephanie decided that she had a better chance of qualifying at 155lbs. After earning the 155lb spot she proved the decision right after placing third.

She began the day unranked thus facing the #1 ranked wrestler in the North East region Madison Sandquist (SHU), losing by fall in a tough match at 2:37. She bounced back in the consolation round securing a takedown and back exposure points to earn a tech fall over Draydon Charman (CC), 10-0 scoring 6 team points.

Stephanie would dominate her next three matches securing her third place finish.

Gannon served as the host of the 2023 Northeast Regional and nearly came away with the championship. The Golden Knights had eight wrestlers reach the semifinals and three advanced to the finals. The top four wrestlers in each weight class qualified for Nationals.

Stephanie is a four-year starter for Gannon University, a four time All American Scholar Athlete and a three-time most improved wrestler award winner.

She is majoring in sports medicine; however, she plans on attending the Pennsylvania State Police Academy after graduation.

Stephanie is also a National handball player and 2018 Olympian. She last competed in 2022 at the SoCal Cup in Huntington Beach California taking second place and winning the overall MVP award.