Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Pago Eagles 1 emerged victorious over Pago Eagles 2 in an exciting match, securing 1st place in the 5th Annual Turkey Bowl hosted by SOPAC Bud Light and the Evolve Sports Association.

The event took place at Pala Lagoon Park on November 27, 2024, just before Thanksgiving Day, with a final score of 26-16.

The event’s MVP was Tuni Fiso.

[courtesy photo]