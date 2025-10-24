Seabed expedition called milestone in US-Cook Islands collaboration

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The United States research vessel E/V Nautilus was officially welcomed at Avatiu Wharf on Wednesday local time with a traditional ceremony celebrating a new era of ocean exploration and scientific partnership in the Cook Islands.

Hosted by the Cook Islands Seabed Minerals Authority (SBMA), the launch brought together government leaders, scientists and representatives from the Ocean Exploration Trust, the US Embassy and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

SBMA commissioner Beverly Stacey Ataera said the arrival of Nautilus and its crew marked the successful completion of a groundbreaking three-week expedition that deepened the country's understanding of its marine environment.

"This voyage was about understanding, and over three weeks, meticulous mapping, imaging and documentation have deepened our view of the seafloor," Ataera said.

She said the research had helped scientists see what lies beneath our marae moana, "a fascinating space with some truly cute, fascinating creatures".

"To our partners from NOAA and the Ocean Exploration Trust and the US Embassy, meitaki maata, the gift you have given us is knowledge, freely shared, and now you are part of our nation's story," Ataera said.

Prime Minister Mark Brown, who is also the Minister responsible for seabed minerals, said the expedition had strengthened scientific collaboration and reaffirmed the nation's commitment to a "science-led path" in exploring its vast ocean territory.

"To our partners, from the government of the United States, and also our representative from NOAA, Dr Eric Noble, welcome," Brown said.

"I'd also like to acknowledge the Ocean Exploration Trust. Thank you very much for the work that you've done with our Seabed Minerals Authority and also with our scientists over the last few weeks."

Brown said the voyage had added to the country's knowledge of the deep and reminded Cook Islanders of their responsibility as "guardians of our moana".

"So this voyage has helped us to see more of our ocean home," he said. "It's added to our understanding of the deep and has reminded us of the responsibility that we carry as guardians of our moana. We are a people of the ocean. It shapes our culture, our identity and who we are."

"When I spoke with our team on board during the expedition, what stood out was the pride in their voices," Brown added. "Cook Islanders leading and contributing and being part of world-class science - this is what partnership is all about."

Ataera praised the enthusiasm of local scientists who worked alongside international experts during the expedition.

"They have lit up with curiosity and are completely absorbed by the work. They have been proudly nerding out, as I say, over tiny fauna, delicate sponges and loudly squealing at times, discussing and celebrating each new image that came through," she said.

Ataera described a special moment when Brown spoke directly to Cook Islands scientists onboard the vessel.

"That simple exchange captured for me what this voyage was truly about, partnership in action, science in service of our people and knowledge guiding our future," Ataera said. "Understanding the deep is not just a luxury, it is essential."

Brown said the collaboration with the United States was a milestone, the first of its kind in years, and reflected the Cook Islands' growing leadership in marine science.

"It's been a long time since we've had a significant collaboration of this nature with the United States. So welcome back," he said.

"Every discovery helps us to make better decisions, decisions based on evidence, transparency and care for our people and our environment."

The Nautilus expedition, titled Deep-Sea Habitats of the Cook Islands, spent three weeks mapping and documenting the seafloor within the Cook Islands Exclusive Economic Zone.

The mission aimed to gather new scientific data to inform government decisions on ocean management, including the exploration phase of seabed minerals.

Ataera said the research would strengthen the country's ability to protect its marine environment while guiding policy and planning for the future.

"Our ocean is not our limit, it is our legacy, and we will continue to explore it with courage, humility and care," she said.