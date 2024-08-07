Weighing in on the Olympic food

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Earlier this week, the U.S. gymnastics team (a.k.a the Golden Girls) was asked about their Olympic village menu and how they were enjoying the French food. And while the other athletes hesitated to answer, Simone Biles quickly jumped in with her own hot take.

"Give me all the desserts,” she captioned one video as she chowed down on a plastic-wrapped pastry to the voiceover, "Spectacular, give me 14 of them right now."

"Girl let’s get you to a boulangerie," one user joked in the comments."

“They’re good but bring her pains au chocolat from une boulangerie," another chimed in. Others went as far to call it a "crime”.

Luckily, she received "freshly baked pain au chocolate" soon after, according to head coach Cécile Canqueteau-Landi, who spoke with NBC.

"OK, here’s the thing, I don’t think we’re having proper French cuisine in the village like you guys might be eating because you’re outside the village," Biles told reporters, per The Huffpost. "For the athletes, it’s a little bit, healthier."

While Biles added that she "thought the pizza was good," her teammate Hezly Rivera was not quite as subtle with her own review.

"I don’t think it’s very good, at least what we’re having in the dining hall," she chimed in. "I definitely think French food is good, but what we’re having in there, I don’t think it’s the best but it gets the job done."

Haitian track and field Olympian Emelia Chatfield didn't mince words, either. In fact, she gave it a 0/10 rating and called it "disgusting," before adding that it's earned a 2/10 on "some days."