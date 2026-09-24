Trial opens for Maui man accused of killing Police Officer Suzanne O

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) — Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of a man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Maui police officer last year.

Clembert Alii Kaneholani, 39, is accused of fatally shooting Officer Suzanne O in Paia.

(Suzanne O was born in Pago Pago, American Samoa, and passed away in the line of duty on August 15, 2025.)

Maui Prosecutor Andrew Martin opened his statement with a jailhouse phone call he says shows Kaneholani bragging that he shot and killed O.

In the call, a voice says, “I got one! Hahaha. Yeah! I got um!”

“The facts will show that he did so intentionally, knowing full well that she was a law enforcement officer and that she was in the performance of her duties,“ Martin said.

O was the first officer on scene after the caretaker of the Paia Mill called 911 to report someone shooting at him.

Martin said Kaneholani wanted revenge after police served him with a temporary restraining order, took his son away from him and removed him from his Makawao home.

In another jailhouse call played by the prosecution, a voice says, “I wasn’t supposed to live through this. These cops were supposed to kill me. That’s why I did what I did. I had to take one of their lives. They were supposed to take me, but a bunch of ****, they didn’t have the heart to kill me.”

Kaneholani’s attorney, Zachary Raidmae, said police never announced their presence that night.

“You will not hear a single one of these officers in the field that night as they were pursuing Ali’i, as they’re creeping through the buildings, making their way through the field, you will not hear, ‘Maui police! Put your hands up and come out!’ You won’t hear it,” Raidmae said.

Raidmae said his client never intended to kill O.

“As he’s pinned down on the ground, realizing that Officer O is silent and passing away, he says, ‘Tita, I’m sorry,’” said Raidmae. “He did not mean to shoot her.”

If the jury finds Kaneholani guilty of all charges, he faces life in prison without parole.

Trial resumed Wednesday morning.

BACKGROUND

Suzanne O was born on January 12, 1988, in Pago Pago, American Samoa, and passed away in the line of duty on August 15, 2025. Fluent in Samoan, Suzanne graduated from Farrington High School in 2006 on O'ahu.

Between 2010 and 2013, she pursued higher education at Solano Community College in California, then continued her criminal justice studies in 2016 at Chaminade University in Honolulu. Before joining the Maui Police Department, she worked in the legal and insurance fields. Officer O joined the Maui Police Department in December 2020 as part of the 91st Recruit Class.

She began her career in the Kīhei Patrol District. She transferred to the Wailuku Patrol District in December 2021. As a member of the Honor Guard, she was known for her dedication. Suzanne often volunteered during busy times, stepping in to help with Alternative Calls for Service, even on her days off, to support her fellow officers.

Suzanne received a Certificate of Merit for her brave work during the August 8, 2023, wildfires. That day, she showed what it means to put others first, working in dangerous conditions to protect people and property.

Officer Suzanne O leaves behind a legacy of courage, kindness, and deep devotion to others. She gave of herself freely, showing that real service is about sacrifice and love, not recognition. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her.