In time for White Sunday, Samoa Airways to resume Savai‘i flights

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — White Sunday is just around the corner for the 2Samoas — the second Sunday of October — with many residents of American Samoa returning home to Samoa or just visiting for the event that honors the children.

For American Samoa it coincides with Columbus Day or Indigenous People’s Day, a federal holiday celebrated on the second Monday of October , creating a 3-day weekend holiday that allows for a convenient hop over to neighboring Samoa.

This year, according to the Samoa Government, Savai’i is about to feel a whole lot closer.

Starting on Thursday October 08, 2026, Samoa Airways will restore scheduled flights between Fagali’i and Maota, putting Savai’i just 15 minutes away from Upolu by air.

The return of the service follows a decision by the Samoa Airways Board of Directors at its meeting on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 approving the recommencement of scheduled flights to and from Maota from Fagali’i, ahead of White Sunday.

Flights will operate every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with two flights each operating day, one in the morning and one in the late afternoon giving passengers greater flexibility to travel between Upolu and Savai’i and with a special fare of just $200 one-way or $400 return, inclusive of taxes, traveling between the islands has never felt more within reach.

“Savai’i is just 15 minutes away,” said Samoa Airways Chief Executive Officer Fauo’o Taua Fatu Tielu.

“We are delighted to bring back this service and make travel between Upolu and Savai'i faster, easier and more convenient for our people.”

“With White Sunday approaching, we know how important it is for families and to travel and reconnect and restoring this service, we are giving passengers another option and making that journey just that little bit easier.”

Passengers can book directly through the Samoa Airways website at samoaairways.com, at the Samoa Airways Main Office in Apia at the Fetūoao Methodist Building, at Fagali’i Airport, or through Island Edge Travel in Savai'i on +685 752 7022 for passengers in Savai’i. Passengers can book flights online as of Thursday this week.

Passengers are reminded that photo identification is required when booking and when checking in, and valid photo ID must be presented prior to departure at both Fagali’i and Maota.