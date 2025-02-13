'Stop notice' on pageant judges lifted

Honiara, SOLOMON ISLANDS — The Solomon Islands government has lifted the 'stop notice' that restricted judges of the recent Miss Pacific Islands Pageant (MPIP) from leaving the country.

The Minister of Home Affairs instructed the Immigration Division to impose the 'stop notice' on all judges of the event on 8 February after receiving several complaints and allegations of fraud prior to Miss Samoa being crowned the new Miss Pacific.

The government said the allegations were deemed serious in relation to the relevant laws of Solomon Islands. As a result, all judges of the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant were restricted from departing Solomon Islands until the issue was resolved.

As the main sponsor of this regional event, the government said it must be satisfied that such events are not marred by allegations of fraud and that the results are credible and obtained through transparent processes.

The stop notice was issued pursuant to section 89(1)(iv) of the Immigration Act 2012.

The current stop notice also applied to the Solomon Islanders who were also appointed as scrutineers.

The notice only restricted the judges or relevant persons from departing Solomon Islands, but they are not detained and are given the freedom to move around Honiara city.

However, when the stop notices were issued two judges, Pakop Sovo of PNG, and Ms Ma'ata Mo'ungaloa Tupou of Tonga had already departed Solomon Islands.

Samoa's Leiataualesa Jerry Brunt, Jane Kanas of Vanuatu and Jedidah Korinihona (Solomon Islander residing in Philippines) were all stopped at the airport.

The government said its decision was necessary to ensure that all judges were present to provide information or assistance in the investigation to resolve the issue of whether fraud was involved in the final results of the MPIP.