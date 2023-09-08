Samoa PM criticizes international financial system

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa has criticised the global financial system.

Talamua Online reports she spoke as the Chair of the Alliance of Small Island States, at the current UN meeting on International Financial Reform.

Fiame said Samoa is one of the most vulnerable countries, but not the poorest.

She said this important distinction has condemned Samoa to a vicious cycle of growing debt, crushed by an uncaring, unseeing, and unfair global financial system.

She called for the UN to adopt a multi-dimensional vulnerability index.

PORTFOLIOS RESHUFFLED

Samoa's ruling FAST Party has reshuffled its portfolios and added two more Cabinet ministers.

Prime Minister Fiame said the additional two ministers will make a total of 15 in Cabinet, which is allowed under the Constitution.

The Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture will be split to create a new Ministry of Sports and Recreation, under new Minister Laumatiamanu Ringo Purcell.

The former CEO of Samoa Shipping Services will be responsible for the Labour Mobility Unit of the Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour, which oversees the seasonal worker schemes.

The Prime Minister takes over as the new Minister of Tourism.

The transition was to begin this week with the ministers officially assuming their new roles from October 1.