Samoa health director gives explanation for inter-Samoan flight ban

Apia, SAMOA — The Samoan government has explained the rationale behind banning flights from American Samoa while allowing repatriation flights from New Zealand and Australia.

Director General of Health, Leausa Take Naseri, said it's because four cases in the territory there have still not been tested so it is not known if the cases are of the Delta strain.

He says there have been no positive cases of coronavirus from arrivals from Australia and New Zealand.