Samoa court issues warning about abusing custom and tradition

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa's Supreme Court has issued a warning for those who abuse custom and tradition, especially the ifoga, to get reduced jail time.

It follows the recent sentencing of a man for manslaughter.

The Samoa Observer reported Judge Justice Vui Clarence Nelson told the man the so-called ifoga he did was an attempt to lessen the court's punishment; and this is not acceptable.

The judge warned that "Our customs and traditions are not to be abused in this fashion."

He said there would be no deduction to the sentence.