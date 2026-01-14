Samoa chief suggests returning Manawanui compensation to NZ as it's not enough

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Uncertainty around compensation payments for the HMNZS Manawanui marine disaster in Samoa is growing, with the paramount chief of one of the affected villages questioning whether money from the New Zealand government should be distributed at all.

Atanoa Tusi Fa'afetai, the paramount chief of Maninoa village in the district of Si'umu, has repeatedly stated that the sum of SAT$10 million (NZD$6 million) paid by New Zealand to his government over its sunken navy vessel off the south coast of Upolu was insufficient. Other residents and matai (chiefs) also believe this.

Following details revealed in letters between the Samoa and New Zealand governments, Atanoa has said returning the sum may be a better option so the Samoa government — in collaboration with affected communities like his — can put together a comprehensive compensation claim.

The Manawanui ship crashed into Tafitoala reef in October 2024 and spilled diesel and pollutants into the water. Residents from Maninoa, and neighbouring villages like Tafitoala in the Safata district, watched as it burned and eventually sunk less than 2km from their homes. It remains on the reef today.

Details disclosed in a diplomatic exchange between New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Samoa's former prime minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa show her government requested a payment of SAT$10 million (NZD$6 million) to its counterpart over the incident last May. The letters, released under the Official Information Act, also show both governments agreed the payment was made "without reference to questions of liability”.

The letters said the payment resolved all issues arising from the sinking of the HMNZS Manawanui between the two governments "other than issues in relation to the anticipated wreck and reef assessments". It also said the Samoa government would not seek further payment from New Zealand "in relation to these resolved matters" and that the payment is in the "context of friendship between New Zealand and Samoa".

Atanoa was deeply disappointed at the agreement.

He believed Fiame's government had let people down by signing off on the agreement. Fiame is now an independent MP in parliament following her party's loss at the September general election.

"We didn't know anything about what the government has been doing to represent us," Atanoa said.

"We are the people that really live in and [are] affected with the impact of this potential hazard."

He said as details had emerged over what the previous Samoa government had agreed to, it became clear those directly impacted hadn't been consulted.

"I don't really blame New Zealand for agreeing to what's being done because the government represents us. But in order to have full representation of our district, we need to collaborate and deliberate on the matters, to make sure that our intentions are being voiced and our perspective as well.

"I feel really, you know, offended about the whole situation here from the previous administration.

"So I will stand firm not to distribute the money, because they're still questioning this whole thing."

Fagailesau Afaaso Junior Saleupu, a matai from the neighbouring village of Tafitoala in the Safata district, also criticised the conduct of the former government.

He said a recent meeting with government officials over the compensation process revealed the population records they'd used for the district were from 2003.

Like Atanoa, he did not believe the SAT$10 million payment was enough, particularly as he believed the wreckage of the ship should be removed. Atanoa also believed it should be removed.

Both men rejected comments from Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster, the previous government minister in charge of the Manawanui response, who said the wreck should be turned into a dive attraction.

"The solution from our village [is that] we know we need to remove the wreck from there because we are thinking of the future," Fagailesau said.

He said since the disaster, locals had noticed a significant decline in fish and marine life they depended on for food and income.

"The problem is because the decision-making is by the people who are not affected and the information they collected is not necessary for what exactly happened."

Fiame previously told RNZ Pacific she signed off on what was recommended by her officials.

At the end of last year, prime minister Laaulialemalietoa Polataivao Schmidt — who took over from Fiame in September — said the government intended to make payments to affected people by early this year.

However, both Fagailesau and Atanoa said the government had told leaders in each of their districts there will be more meetings over the process.