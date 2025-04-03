Polyfest 2025: Opening day unveils two diversity stages for the first time

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND — The 50th ASB Polyfest kicked off under intermittent showers at the Manukau Sports Bowl on Wednesday, marking a significant celebration of Polynesian culture over the past half century.

The festivities commenced with a flag-raising ceremony on Tuesday, followed by a pōwhiri to welcome participants and attendees.

Throughout the week, more than 11,000 students from 77 schools will perform across six dedicated stages, representing the Māori, Cook Islands, Niue, Samoan, Tongan and Diversity cultures — 291 different performance groups.

"It's about showcasing culture on stage, and allowing the kids to express who they are," Polyfest Director Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu said.

The 50th anniversary theme, 'Legacy - A treasure handed down', reflects the festival's lasting impact on Māori and Pacific communities in Aotearoa.

Leo-Mauu hopes the theme sparks meaningful conversations within families.

“Legacy and treasure - we're encouraging young people to talk to their parents and grandparents. They hold the history and mana of what Polyfest meant to them, and their stories help fuel the energy and legacy that continues today.”

The festival opened with two Diversity stages this year, featuring a range of cultural acts from Chinese, Indian, South Korean and other communities. Festival-goers were treated to traditional performances alongside Pacific food stalls and an array of arts and crafts on display.

Baradene High School has entered a Fijian group for the first time, with one student of Fijian descent eager to showcase her cultural heritage through her performance.

Marley said she wanted to express her culture as well as embrace it.

"We've built a good community of girls and it's lovely," she said.

The highly popular speech competitions also began today, with Kristen College participating for the first time.

Salan Tima stood out as the sole participant from his school, focusing his speech on reviving Pacific languages in a foreign country.

"My school doesn't have the most passive people," he told the crowd. "I'm proud to represent and hopefully this is a step in bringing more people to participate in Polyfest.

"Being away from South Auckland, where it is the base of our Polynesian people, it's different up there. I felt like I wanted to do this for myself, my people and for god."

The festival attracted over 2000 visitors on its opening day, attendees who were there for the performances as much as the food stalls on offer.

One Tongan worker encouraged attendees to try a unique horse dish, describing it as tangy and unlike anything else available.

Festival director Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu said the celebrations was a significant moment for the community.

"It's about the legacy of our cultures," Leo-Mauu said.

Papatoetoe High School plays host to the Samoan stage this year, with principal Vaughan Couillault expressing pride in his school's involvement and contributions to the celebration.

"Gooooo Papatoetoe High School on the Samoan stage - in fact on every stage," Couillault said. "Big day for us on the Diversity stage as well, everyone having a big time of their lives."

"Congratulating in advance all of the students who will participate over the next few days," he said. "When you look out, theres nothing but fun and engagement. That's what education is all about."

Polyfest continues through Saturday, 9 April, offering many more visitors the chance to explore the rich tapestry of Polynesian culture.

Today, Polyfest reigns as the world's largest Polynesian cultural festival, amassing diverse crowds year-on-year.

A longstanding legacy

The first Polyfest took place on 20 October 1976, hosted by Hillary College - now Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate - based in Otara, Auckland. A mere four groups, six schools and 40 performers made up its initial inception.

The festival has consistently fostered a powerful sense of community, uniting both participants and attendees in their shared cultural celebration.

The inception of a Diversity stage opened the event to embrace even more cultures, including performances from Chinese, Indian, Colombian and Filipino groups, to name a few.

For months, families and kaiako devote their time to supporting their children, handcrafting stage outfits, attending after-school practices, and giving their all to ensure the most special and memorable performances.

During the early days, a variety of schools played host to the Polyfest, before the festival found its permanent home at the Manukau Sports Bowl in Auckland.