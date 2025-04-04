Polyfest 2025, Day 2: What they're wearing!

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND — Rain and clouds did not dampen the spirits of Polyfest attendees today, as performers and festival goers alike flocked to the Manukau Sports Bowl for another vibrant day of culture, colour, and celebration.

For 50 years, Polyfest has served as a platform for the diverse Polynesian cultures of Aotearoa, showcasing rich tradition, and the beauty of cultural attire.

Over the years, Polyfest has grown, embracing cultures beyond the Pacific. Audiences have been treated to performances from diverse groups, including those representing Chinese, South Korean, and Indian cultures.

While out and about, RNZ Pacific spoke with some of the attendees about the meaning and significance behind their own cultural attire.

What Are You Wearing, And Why?

Mangere College representative, Fala Junior Anamani, said that while he performed on the Maori stage, he wore his ula fala - traditionally worn by orators in Samoan culture - as an ode to the schools former principal.

"I wore this in remembrance of our late principal, Mele Ah Sam, who is a woman of Samoan descent, and I wore it during a waiata, which was a tribute to her," he said.

Noah Rehu, a student at Papakura High School, wore a traditional Tongan ta'ovala (mat) and kafa (rope). In the Tongan culture, wearing a ta'ovala is a gesture of respect for tradition.

"It helps me represent who I am, and helps me to represent my culture…Polyfest has always been something that helps everyone. Not just Polynesians, but it helps bring everybody in Aotearoa together," he said.

Indian representatives Aini Kirmani, Lia Joshua and Nanditha Asha wore simplified versions of anarkli, otherwise known as a traditional Indian garment.

Asha said their attire had been 'passed down through many generations.'

"It's been passed down many generations - I guess you could say these would be more casual in India. If you're walking on the street in India, many people would be wearing these, but there are more traditional ones, made out of silk...so our grandmothers and great grandmothers have it. It's been a part of our culture for a long time," she said.

Sharnee Walker spoke about the importance of representing her Maori heritage by donning the stage, graced with a moko kauae.

"I have a moko kauae on my face...it signifies a woman's role in her community, and how much she gives. It's important because it is about… the next generation, and it's a big part of our culture," she said.

South Korean performers Eve Yun and Celine Chen said they felt proud to stand on stage and engage with their culture.

They explained how wearing hanbok (traditional dress) reflects years of traditional wear, dating back to the Joseon Dynasty. The Joseon Dynasty was the last, and longest-living Korean dynasty, first founded in 1392.

"This is our traditional Korean costume. We've been wearing it since a long time ago, since the Joseon Dynasty, so we're really proud to represent our Korean culture," Eve said.