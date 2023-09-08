Parade marks end of Teuila celebration

Apia, SAMOA — The beautiful contestants of the Digicel Miss Samoa Pageant 2023 took part in the floral float parade bringing the festivities for this year’s Teuila Festival to a close on Friday (yesterday in Samoa).

The parade began early morning from Matautu in Apia and stretched all the way to the Government Building where the Teuila prize giving took place.

The outgoing Miss Samoa, Haylanni Pearl Kuruppu's float came first during the Teuila parade decorated by Samoa Water Authority Employees Association. The reigning Miss Pacific Islands Josie Nicholas also joined Ms. Kuruppu and the 10 lovely contestants vying for the Miss Samoa title this year.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa hailed the celebrations of this year's Teuila festival a success, and she spoke on behalf of the Government of Samoa to thank everyone who participated in this year's festivities.

