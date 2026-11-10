Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata is honoring the life of Congresswoman Pat Saiki, and her years of public service and lifelong dedication to educational opportunities. At the invitation of her family, Amata was humbled to speak Saturday at the Celebration of Life at Central Union Church in Honolulu.

I join you in honoring the precious life of a beloved friend, Patricia Saiki. Most of us knew her as Pat. She lived a remarkable life of service, much of it right here in beautiful Hawaii, first as an educator, as state legislator, as Hawaii’s first Republican Member of the U.S. House since statehood, and just the second Congresswoman in Hawaii history, then as SBA Administrator under President George H.W. Bush. She was a history-maker, a difference-maker, and a champion for opportunities in education.

Pat was an example to me in both public life and private, since I knew the person and the public figure. For instance, she was bipartisan when possible, bridging divides, bringing people together. Washington could use more of that, but she exemplified that approach to putting people first and recognizing that politics, while important, had to be kept in perspective. Her energy and drive went for the public good, always a cause or project that would help people, often in the field of education.

She was a wife and mother and grandmother. To her children and her grandchildren, I know you brought her joy, and that she was more proud of you than her titles and accolades, though she deserved every accolade.

She left us for a better place at the age of 96, and I think a long life can be something of Heaven’s reward on earth, before the true Heavenly rewards to come.

(Press Release)

INFLUENZA A OUTBREAK

Health officials in Vanuatu have declared an influenza A outbreak on the island of Tanna.

The Vanuatu Daily Post is reporting the Ministry of Health saying 163 flu-like illness cases have recently been reported, with cases rising over the last month.

Two people have become severely ill, but no one has been admitted to hospital.

The illness is mostly affecting young adults.

Authorities are urging people to wash their hands, cover coughs, and stay home when sick.

(RNZ Pacific)

COOK ISLANDS

Cook Islands Police have launched a new online tool for visitor driver licenses.

The new system allows tourists and other visitors to apply for a visitor license online before arriving in Rarotonga.

Most overseas licencs obtain a local visitor license.

Police recommend applying online at least 48 hours before arriving.

(RNZ Pacific)

BIG EYE TUNA

Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) members will push for a management procedure for bigeye tuna at an upcoming commission meeting.

The FFA said if it is adopted, the bigeye tuna measure would be the Commission's first management procedure covering both purse seine and longline fisheries.

The FFA said its members are seeking a balanced approach that protects bigeye tuna while recognising the economic interests of Pacific Island countries, and ensuring that conservation responsibilities are shared more fairly between the two fishing methods.

The 23rd Regular Session of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC23) will be held in Port Vila, Vanuatu, starting November 30.

(RNZ Pacific)

WEST PAPUA HUMAN RIGHTS

Indonesia's Minister of Human Rights has voiced concern over revelations that President Prabowo has allegedly had his phone wiretapped by high-ranking police officers.

Natalius Pigai, who is a Papuan, said the alleged activity is a serious problem that threatens human rights, defense, and state security.

Three police generals have been detained on suspicion of illegally tapping the phones of Indonesia's president and other state officials.

Police allege the wire-tapping took place between 2025 and 2026.

Detik News reported Pigai describing it as an act of treason, saying a thorough investigation is required

He said wiretapping of the President's communications has the potential to endanger national security and disrupt the administration of government.

(RNZ Pacific)

VANUATU AIRPORT UPGRADES

Deputy Prime Minister Johnny Koanapo says the government is investing millions of vatu in airport upgrades to boost air connectivity.

Pacnews reported the Council of Ministers (Cabinet) agreed to sign a new agreement with Fiji for flights to Santo and Tanna.

Six-hundred million vatu (approx. NZ$8.76m) will also go toward repairs at Whitegrass Airport on Tanna, and Norsup Airport in Malekula will be fully tar-sealed early next year.

Studies are also underway for upgrades to Pekoa Airport on Santo and Mota Lava airport in Torba province.

(RNZ Pacific)