Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Criminal Investigations Department has taken over the investigation of the case that surfaced over the weekend, where a missing teenager was found gagged and tied, and now Samoa Observer is reporting that a suspect has been identified.

Deputy Commissioner Papalii Monalisa Keti confirmed that the kidnapping incident, where a 14-year-old girl has taken a new twist after statements from the victim were taken on Monday morning.

Papalii said the matter is more serious as allegations of sexual abuse have surfaced and there is a need for further investigation before charges can be laid.

The alleged suspect in the case is a bus checker. From the information provided last week, the teenager was last seen getting on a bus from her village on Saturday but failed to return home. It is believed the suspect was known to the teenager.

(Samoa Observer)

TONGA VOLCANO SHOWS SOME ACTION

A satellite image of Tonga's Home Reef volcano at the weekend shows volcanic steam and discoloration around and from the volcano.

Tonga's Geological Services has reported moderate thermal activity over the past two weeks.

Authorities say the volcanic activity poses a low risk to the Vava'u and Ha'apai communities.

But all mariners are advised to keep at least 2 nautical miles away from Home Reef until further notice, and an orange alert is in place for aviation.

(RNZ Pacific)

HAWAI'I MEASLES CASES

Two laboratory-confirmed cases of measles have been confirmed in Hawai'i, as parts of the US grapple with outbreaks of the disease.

Hawai'i's disease outbreak control division said one case is a school-age child and the second, an adult member of the child's family.

Both returned from international travel just before the diagnosis and recovered at home.

Three potential public exposure times have been announced by the health department on 30 March and 4 April.

Ninety-two people who were exposed to one or both cases of measles have been identified.

(RNZ Pacific)

HAWAI'I FIREWORKS LEGISLATION

Lawmakers in Hawai'i have approved two legal measures related to the New Year's Eve fireworks tragedy in Aliamanu.

On 31 December last year, a fireworks explosion killed six people died and left dozens injured.

State representative David Tarnas said the measures included "heightened penalties if another person suffers substantial bodily injury, serious bodily injury or death as a result of fireworks offenses".

Another measure would allow law enforcement officers to use drones to monitor illegal fireworks activity and make arrests, "if the unmanned aerial vehicle is recording directly above public property, and the act leading to the arrest is committed on public property".

Hawai'i News Now reported the approved measures still have to be voted on by the full house and senate next week.

(RNZ Pacific)

FIJI MURDER CASE

A mother charged with the murder of her newborn baby has been acquitted by the Labasa High Court in Fiji.

The FBC reported the police found the baby girl in a bucket under a bed, wrapped in a blanket.

The court heard that her husband was unaware she was pregnant and rushed her to Labasa Hospital after finding her covered in blood.

The woman's lawyer, John Prasad told the court that she collapsed after the birth and woke up in hospital.

The High Court judge found the baby died of suffocation.

(RNZ Pacific)

FIJI POLICE GET ROBOT

The Fiji Police Force has received an underwater robot vehicle to support its maritime work.

The remotely operated machine allows police units to assess potentially dangerous situations from a safe position.

The robotic vehicle was provided through support from Japan and the UN Office on Drugs Maritime Crime Program.

(RNZ Pacific)

NZ PRISON POPULATION STATS

The number of Pasifika people sentenced to prison terms in New Zealand has increased between the last two fiscal years (2022/23 and 2023/24) from 447 people to 660.

According to the latest figures from Stats NZ, released 24 April, Pasifika prisoners made up around 10 percent of overall sentences in the 2023/24 fiscal year, up from 8 percent in the previous year.

However, it is a drop in the bucket compared to Māori sentences, which increased from 3375 to 4041.

(RNZ Pacific)

TONGA'S HEALTH MINISTRY CONFIRMS TWO DENGUE DEATHS

Tonga's Health Minister Dr Ana 'Akau-ola has confirmed a 19-year-old and a seven-month-old have died of dengue fever.

The kingdom declared a dengue outbreak in February.

Dr Ana 'Akauola said type two dengue fever has been the most common in diagnosed patients in Tonga, but she suspects there is a different strain.

"The only dengue serotype that we have in Tonga that we know of at present is dengue type two, but after these two deaths, I asked the staff to please check again with the newly diagnosed dengue fever patients, particularly the ones that I admitted to the hospital to get that checkup as well," she said.

"Because we may also have dengue type three circulating around because that's what's happening in Fiji at the moment, they have dengue two and three."

Parts of Fiji are under a dengue outbreak, while Samoa declared one on April 18. A high school student in Fiji and a 12-year-old Samoan boy have died of the disease.

(RNZ Pacific)