Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The amount of fuel removed from the sunken Manawanui cannot be confirmed until processing is complete.

The NZDF said the final volume of recovered fuel will be clearer after processing and seawater extraction.

NZDF's Commodore Andrew Brown said the recovery phase is making progress despite the impact of adverse weather conditions.

Bad weather in Samoa last week meant the salvor moved the barge from above the Manawanui to Port Apia.

But rough conditions in the harbor prevented safe operations and the tug and barge proceeded back out to sea to seek shelter until the weather improved.

(RNZ Pacific)

LA WILDFIRE SURVIVORS

Gov. Josh Green says he’s working on plans to offer relief for Los Angeles wildfires survivors and first responders.

He shared those details with Hawaii News Now Sunrise Monday morning.

Green told Sunrise he spoke to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his chief of staff about two different avenues of support.

The first is to offer hotel package deals to survivors who lost their homes in the fires.

Green said impacted residents would be able to rent hotel rooms for up to 90 days to help alleviate the housing shortage California faces in the aftermath of the fires.

“The goal would be to make sure that as they begin to remove the debris and look for housing, that there will be less pressure on their housing market like we saw,” Green said, referring to the housing crisis that arose following the Lahaina wildfire in 2023.

The governor says Hawaii has around 25,000 hotel rooms statewide. He says thousands of those rooms are empty and could be used to house displaced fire survivors.

Funding for this plan would be covered by insurance or by a rental assistance through FEMA, the governor said.

The governor also touched on a plan to support California first responders.

Green said he’s working on an “Aloha for LA” program that would offer free flights and reduced hotel rates in Hawaii for first responders to decompress and seek respite once the fires are over.

The governor said he’s speaking with Hawaiian and Alaska airlines about the idea.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority confirms they have been in talks with the governor but so far, it’s just a possibility.

(Hawaii News Now)

FIJI DRUG PROBLEM

Fiji police have indicated a willingness to join forces with the military to tackle the country's soaring drug problem.

FBC reports acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew saying the partnership has proved effective in the past.

Chew said the police have previously worked with the military in challenging situations like arresting armed suspects.

He said the military has already played a role in supporting drug raids in Fiji's highland areas where the police face logistical challenges.

(RNZ Pacific)

HAWAI'I FIREWORKS UPDATE

Hundreds of pounds of illegal fireworks were turned in to Hawai'i state officials over the weekend.

The amnesty event was aimed at lowering the amount of illegal fireworks on the island following the deadly fireworks explosion on New Year's Eve.

Four people died in the explosion, and six others with severe burn injuries were flown to the US mainland for further treatment.

The Department of Law Enforcement called the event a big success because everything that was turned in is no longer on the streets or in neighboring homes.

The department is planning another fireworks amnesty event for the end of 2025.

(RNZ Pacific)

CORRECTIONS SERVICE COMMISSIONER

The Fiji government has placed its Corrections Service Commissioner on leave following reports of "serious incidents and potential breaches" under his leadership.

A statement from Justice Minister Siromi said the allegations raise significant concerns about the governance, security, conduct, management and administration of the service.

Siromi said the allegations warrant immediate investigation and the commissioner will remain on leave with full entitlements during the inquiry.

The deputy commissioner, Auta Moceisuva will serve as acting commissioner.

(RNZ Pacific)

COOK ISLANDS HEALTH

The Asian Development Bank has signed a US$2 million grant agreement with the Cook Islands government to boost health screening at the airport.

Cook Islands News reported the Bank saying the money will support upgrades to health screening equipment to be used during public health emergencies, and install additional solar power to support upgraded medical waste treatment and disposal.

The additional financing will also support increased women's participation in technical and vocational training, particularly in the aviation industry.

(RNZ Pacific)

HAWAII SCHOOL VACCINE RATE

Hawaiʻi schools are seeing a growing number of students without their required vaccinations, according to the State Department of Health.

In the 2023-24 school year, 21% of students were missing vaccinations, up from nearly 19% in the previous year. The number includes students who have religious or medical exemptions and are attending public, private and charter schools across Hawaiʻi.

Nearly three-quarters of schools reported more than 5% of their students did not have up-to-date vaccinations, and 36 schools said more than half of their students did not have all of their immunizations.

“Low vaccination rates mean unvaccinated keiki are at increased risk of infection, especially at schools with a high rate of the student population not being up to date,” DOH Director Kenneth Fink said in a press release on Thursday. He added that the state is at risk for a measles outbreak and is seeing increased whooping cough cases.

The number of children without required immunizations has jumped significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic, when new vaccine requirements took place and distrust of medical professionals grew among families. In the 2019-20 school year, only 3.4% of Hawaiʻi students had missing vaccinations.

The state education department said more than 28,000 students are missing one or more vaccinations in the current academic year, although schools are still reporting numbers.

(Civil Beat)