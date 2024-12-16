Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Tuvalu's first international underwater communications cable landed in the tiny island nation's capital Funafuti this past week. "It sets the stage for Tuvalu's transformation into a digital nation," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"This is a significant step forward, and we look ahead with optimism and excitement for the opportunities it will unlock.

Exciting times are ahead!" he added.

He also thanked Google for its decision to include Tuvalu in the Central Pacific Cable system.

Tuvalu's Telecommunication Corporation general manager Tenanoia Simona said the island has struggled with limited internet access for years.

With the arrival of the submarine cable, she said, "we are closing that gap, opening doors for businesses, educators, and our vibrant communities."

The new subsea cable branch is off the Builikula cable, which connects Guam, the Marianas islands, Hawaii, Fiji, and French Polynesia.

Land works for the cable have now started on Funafuti.

The Tuvalu Vaka Cable is jointly funded by the Australian, Taiwan, United States, Japan, and New Zealand governments.

Tuvalu's Transport, Energy, Communication and Innovation Minister Simon Kofe said that the subsea cable connection "is more than an infrastructure project" for the country.

(RNZ Pacific)

SUSPECTED ALCOHOL POISONING

A number of Australian tourists are in critical condition in hospital in Fiji after what authorities say is a suspected case of alcohol poisoning.

Local health officials say seven guests staying at the Warwick Resort on Fiji's Coral Coast fell ill after consuming a cocktail at the resort's bar on Saturday night.

They were taken to the nearby Sigatoka Hospital with "nausea, vomiting and neurological symptoms."

Two of the group were later taken to the Lautoka Hospital, north of Fiji's tourist hotspot of Nadi, because of the severity of their conditions.

The ABC understands one, a 56-year-old Australian woman, is under constant surveillance in hospital. Another, a 19-year-old woman, is also experiencing serious medical episodes from the suspected poisoning.

It is understood two other Australian women, a 49-year-old and an 18-year-old, are still critical but their conditions are currently not as serious.

It is not yet known what the group consumed to cause the medical episodes.

It is understood four of the group of seven who fell ill are Australians. The nationalities of the other three are not yet known.

Fiji Police confirmed they are investigating the incident and along with local health inspectors.

On Sunday, DFAT's Smartraveller website updated its travel advice for Australians in Fiji, warning tourists to be aware of "the potential risks around drink spiking" and advising they "exercise normal safety precautions".

"Be alert to the potential risks around drink spiking and methanol poisoning through consuming alcoholic drinks," the Smartraveller advisory said.

"Get urgent medical help if you suspect drink spiking."

(ABC)

COOK ISLANDS FENDS OFF CYBERATTACKS

Significant attempts were made from overseas to hack into the government's central network a few weeks ago, revealed Prime Minister Mark Brown.

However, the Prime Minister said that the government's robust firewall security systems were able to fend off these attempts.

Brown revealed this while speaking in support of the Financial Transactions Reporting Amendment Bill 2024, which was passed in parliament last week.

The hacking attempts from overseas had, however, affected a couple of local companies in the hospitality industry in which their systems were compromised, he said.

"We were able to provide support to reduce any damage caused by these cyber security threats," Brown said.

(Cook Islands News)

EMPOWERING WOMEN POLICE OFFICERS

More than 50 policewomen participated in a three-day annual conference for the Tonga Police Women's Advisory Network (TPWAN) in Nuku'alofa last week.

Tonga Police said that the conference focused on encouraging solidarity and unity among women in policing.

The theme for this year's conference is 'Women in Unity, United in Policing'.

Deputy Commissioner and TPWAN chair SokopetI Faletau said being informed will open doors to a lifelong career in policing.

"The objectives of the conference were to empower, enable and equip the women to be knowledgeable," Faletau said.

The first two days of the conference featured workshops conducted by professionals from both WAN members and male colleagues for the participants.

The guest of honor and Deputy High Commissioner for Australia in Tonga Erin Gleeson said that Tonga Police have come along way from its first cohort of just eight women recruits.

TPWAN thanked the Tonga Police senior leadership team, Tonga Australia Policing Partnership, and the Tonga New Zealand Police Programme for their ongoing support to ensure that the conference was successful.

(RNZ Pacific)

SEA-LEVEL RISE THREATENS SMALL ISLAND SURVIVAL

The Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) has delivered a powerful plea to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, calling for urgent legal measures to address the existential threat posed by climate change and rising sea levels.

Representing 39 small island and low-lying coastal developing states, Samoa’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Fatumanava-o-Upolu III Pa’olelei Luteru, laid bare the devastating impact of climate change on some of the world’s most vulnerable nations.

“It is an honor to deliver this submission on behalf of AOSIS. “As states defined by the ocean, limited resources, and geographic vulnerabilities, the effects of climate change and sea-level rise cannot be understated. They threaten the well-being of our peoples, communities, cultures, ecosystems, food security, livelihoods, and traditional knowledge,” Ambassador Luteru said.

He painted a grim picture of the challenges facing small island developing states (SIDS). These nations, whose economies rely heavily on coastal and marine resources, are grappling with the dual impact of warming oceans and rising sea levels. Beaches and coral reefs vital to the tourism sector are eroding, while fisheries—central to both food security and livelihoods—are being disrupted by shifting marine ecosystems.

“For low-lying atolls, saltwater intrusion into freshwater supplies is exacerbating water scarcity,” Ambassador Luteru explained. “The cost of adaptation, such as desalination facilities, places an enormous financial burden on our already stretched resources.”

Beyond economic and environmental losses, SIDS face profound cultural disruptions. Coastal erosion and sea-level rise are threatening historical sites, traditional practices, and social structures. Referring to a video submission by Grenada, Ambassador Luteru noted, “These environments are integral to our social and cultural identities, and their loss strikes at the heart of who we are as a people.”

Luteru emphasized that the global legal framework must adapt to the unprecedented challenges of climate change. He urged the ICJ to recognise the disproportionate impact of climate change on SIDS and to ensure their voices are central to shaping international law.

“In this era of relentless sea-level rise, international law must evolve to meet the climate crisis,” he said. “We already have many of the tools needed to do this, but we must interpret and apply them to the realities of this new era.”

(PINA)

MANAWANUI SHIPWRECK SEAWATER SAMPLING

The New Zealand Defence Force will aid the Science and Research Organization of Samoa (SROS) to commence a further round of seawater sampling and monitoring in the precautionary area created following the grounding and sinking of HMNZS Manawanui.

NZDF said they were asked by SROS for assistance in conducting updated seawater sampling beginning this week within the precautionary area. NZDF will be providing boat transport to take an SROS technician to sites designated by them where they will take samples which will then be analysed in the SROS laboratory.

Analysis of seawater in the Safata district coastline showed elevated levels of diesel. The testing continues and fishing has been prohibited in the impacted villages.

Commodore Andrew Brown, the NZDF Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution said being able to provide assistance to the Samoan authorities allowing them to conduct sea water testing is an extremely worthwhile use of resources.

The results from seawater monitoring will be provided by SROS to the Samoan Marine Pollution Advisory Committee who will then decide on the extent of the precautionary area going forward.

Meanwhile, residents in the impacted areas have called on the government to act fast and provide them relief as their livelihoods have suffered. The predominantly fishing community have not been able to fish in their traditional waters since the sinking of the ship.

(Samoa Observer)