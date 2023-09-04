News from Samoa

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa Police are targeting the parents of child street vendors.

Acting Police Commissioner, Papalii Monalisa Tiai-Keti told the Samoa Observer they have started bringing parents in and warning them.

Her comments came on the back of a social media video of street vendors fighting and stopping traffic.

Pastor Aumua Eric Poe of Christian City Church has urged authorities to address the increase in young child street vendors, adding there is a strong connection between street vending and begging.

WOMAN JAILED

In Samoa, a woman who shot a rifle and injured a man in defence of her husband has been jailed for 10 months.

Justice Leiataualesa Daryl Michael Clarke said the defendant pleaded guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm, armed with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm, and possessing an unregistered firearm.

According to the police report, the woman's husband had struck the victim with a pipe and the victim then punched her husband.