Memorial service for Suzanne O to be held Friday

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Officer Suzanne O who was lost in the line of duty on August 15, 2025 in Maui, leaves behind a legacy of courage, kindness, and deep devotion to others. The beloved daughter, sister, and dedicated public servant, was born on January 12, 1988, in Pago Pago, American Samoa, and passed away on August 15, 2025.

Officer O joined the Maui Police Department in December 2020 as part of the 91st Recruit Class. She began her career in the Kīhei Patrol District. She transferred to the Wailuku Patrol District in December 2021. As a member of the Honor Guard, she was known for her dedication. Suzanne often volunteered during busy times, stepping in to help with Alternative Calls for Service, even on her days off, to support her fellow officers. She also assisted the Department’s Dispatch team, always ready to take on any role where she was needed.

Suzanne received a Certificate of Merit for her brave work during the August 8, 2023 wildfires. That day, she showed what it means to put others first, working in dangerous conditions to protect people and property. Community members often praised her professionalism and kindness, and her colleagues remember her as honest, caring, and dedicated to serving Maui County.

Fluent in Samoan, Suzanne proudly graduated from Farrington High School in 2006 on Oʻahu. Between 2010 and 2013, she pursued higher education at Solano Community College in California, then continued her criminal justice studies in 2016 at Chaminade University in Honolulu. Before joining the Maui Police Department, she worked in the legal and insurance fields.

She is predeceased by her parents, Jong Ho O and Suasua O. Suzanne is survived by her sister, Linda Teevale Fujii (Harry), and brothers Tuiloli Simeaota (Lagi), Shen O (Ioka Latisha), and Chellemine Ho (Gloria). She also shared her life with her boyfriend, Officer Alex Pagan, his children Naheana, Xander, and Kamaiya, and many nieces and nephews. Her brothers and sisters in blue from the Maui Police Department were not just colleagues but cherished friends who stood by her throughout her career, offering support and camaraderie.

Those who worked with Suzanne saw what true selflessness looked like. She always put others first, both at work and in her daily life. She had a quiet strength and a warmth that touched everyone she met. Her colleagues and community will remember her as a protector, a helper, and a friend who lived with integrity and heart.

When she wasn’t working, Suzanne loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. Family meant everything to her, and she found happiness in being with those she loved. Her sense of family went beyond relatives, including close friends in bonds of loyalty, compassion, and care.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 29, 2025, on Maui, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center (One Cameron Way, Kahului, HI 96732) at 9:30 a.m. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 1, 2025, on Oahu, at Valley of the Temples (47-200 Kahekili Highway, Kaneohe, HI 96744) at 10:00 a.m.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the community for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and sincerely apologizes to anyone inadvertently omitted.

(Source: Maui News obituary)