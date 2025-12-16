Local delegation participates in Global Indigenous Education Summit in Aotearoa

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — (December 15, 2025) The Samoan Language Commission recently represented American Samoa at the World Indigenous Peoples Conference on Education, held from November 16- 20 in Aotearoa, New Zealand. The delegation was led by Executive Director Elisapeta Alaimaleata, along with Project Manager John Falaniko Pātū, Don Maifala from the Office of the Governor, and Dr. Rosevonne Pato, President of the American Samoa Community College.

WIPCE is one of the most significant international gatherings focused on Indigenous education. Held every three years, it brings together educators, researchers, community leaders, and students from many nations.

Several thousand abstracts were submitted for this year’s conference, and only an estimated 300 were selected for presentation. Both of the abstracts submitted by American Samoa were chosen, which was a meaningful achievement for the delegation.

Director Alaimaleata presented on the ongoing work of the Samoan Language Commission to stabilize and strengthen the Samoan language. Project Manager John Pātū shared his research titled “Establishing the Ōfaga Leo for Samoan Language Revitalization in Stateside Samoan Communities,” which focuses on supporting diaspora families in their efforts to maintain the language at home.

While attending the conference, the delegation also met and networked with many Samoan educators and students from around the world.

During one session, a Samoan student from Texas asked if more online resources could be developed to support members of the diaspora who want to continue learning the language. This request reflects the growing interest in the work of the Samoan Language Commission and the American Samoa Community College, and the need to expand access for Samoan families abroad.

American Samoa was also selected as one of seven places invited to submit a bid to host the 2028 WIPCE Conference. Although the territory was not chosen as the final host, being included in the selection process was an honor and shows that American Samoa’s ongoing efforts in Indigenous education are being recognized internationally.

The next WIPCE Conference will take place in Waikoloa, Hawaii. The Samoan Language Commission is already planning to encourage broader participation from educators, students, and community partners.

The delegation was also able to attend the Annual General Meeting of the World Indigenous Nations Higher Education Consortium (WINHEC) from November 13- 14 held at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, one of New Zealand’s leading Indigenous providers of tertiary education.

The Meeting was an opportunity for American Samoa to meet with Indigenous educators, researchers, advocates, and professionals from various educational and research institutions and government agencies across the globe to discuss the advancement of Indigenous education at all levels.

WINHEC also serves as an Indigenous accreditation body and the Commission aims to work with them to provide accreditation of programs focused on Samoan language and culture within the Territory.

Additionally, the Commission hopes to host an Annual General Meeting in the future and believes this will provide opportunities for collaborations between local educational institutions in American Samoa and potential partners throughout the world of Indigenous education.

For more information about the Samoan Language Commission or future opportunities to participate in WIPCE, please contact the Commission office at slc@go.as.gov or visit their website at www.samoanlanguagecommission.as.gov.