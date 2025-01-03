Honoring the life of President Jimmy Carter

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Governor Lemanu P.S. Mauga has ordered the flags across American Samoa to be flown at half- staff in recognition of President Jimmy Carter’s life and service. “The people of American Samoa join the nation in mourning the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. We honor his remarkable legacy of leadership, compassion, and service to our nation and the world,” the governor said in a release.

“Throughout his life, President Carter exemplified the highest standards of integrity, humility, and an unwavering dedication to peace and democratic principles.”

The Governor extended condolences, “On behalf of the people of American Samoa, I extend my deepest sympathies to the Carter family. President Carter was a true statesman whose humility and dedication to serving others will always be remembered. His efforts to promote peace and humanitarian causes serve as a guiding light for all of us.”

Governor Lemanu said, “We reflect on his legacy and celebrate a life dedicated to service and kindness. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time of loss.”

Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata said, “I have fond memories of the entire Carter family from the time President Jimmy Carter sent his son Jeff and daughter-in-law Annette to Pago Pago. The President designated them as his personal representatives to the first inaugural of an elected Governor of American Samoa, Uifa’atali Peter T. Coleman.

“My dad had me show them around part of that time, as did others, and in turn, they invited my husband Fred and me for private dinner in the White House family quarters. This was a particularly generous act on their part to allow us in the areas that few people get to see, including guiding us through the map room, the famous Lincoln bedroom, Queen's bedroom and third floor. While we were there, President Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter arrived and very kindly greeted us.

“That personal kindness is forever part of President Carter’s lasting legacy. He spent his decades of influence as a former President helping people especially through Habitat for Humanity. As President, his most famous foreign policy achievement is perhaps brokering the sustained peace between Israel and Egypt, signed in 1979 following the Camp David Accords in 1978. This achievement has served the world well for many years, and all supporters of Israel’s right to exist can celebrate it. I know millions of people are thinking of the Carter family, praying for them, and remembering the historic life and personal Christian faith of President Jimmy Carter.”

OTHER PACIFIC LEADERS HONOR THE FORMER PRESIDENT

The Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas has paid tribute to former US President Jimmy Carter who died on Monday.

"Carter played a pivotal role in the historic establishment of the CNMI as a Commonwealth in political union with the United States," Governor Arnold Palacios says.

He said on October 24, 1977, Carter signed the proclamation affirming the full force and effect of the Northern Mariana Islands Constitution, a landmark moment in our history.

Arnold Palacios and lieutenant governor David Apatang both said the CNMI honours Carter not only for his role in shaping the political landscape of the CNMI, but also for his unwavering dedication to humanity, peace, and service.

The CNMI's outgoing Congressman, Gregorio Kilili Sablan also paid tribute to Carter in a statement.

"Appreciating his long life and service, Andrea and I mourn the passing of Jimmy Carter. Guided by his faith, Carter lived an exemplary life worthy of imitation," he said.

It's a sentiment shared by Sablan's successor, delegate-elect Kimberlyn King-Kinds.

"It is with profound sadness that we like the rest of the world mourn the passing of Jimmy Carter, a true servant leader whose life exemplified humility, compassion, and unwavering dedication to the betterment of humanity.

From his leadership in the White House to his tireless efforts with Habitat for Humanity and global peace initiatives, President Carter's legacy of service will forever inspire us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Carter family and all who were touched by his remarkable life. May he rest in eternal peace," King-Kinds said.