Hokuleʻa marks 50th Birthday

Honolulu, HAWAII — The Polynesian Voyaging Society's sailing canoe Hokulea arrived at Magic Island in Honolulu on Saturday, June 17, 2017. No modern navigation instrumentation guided the Polynesian voyaging canoe as it followed the horizon during a three-year journey around the globe.

It has traveled a total of 275,000 miles around the Pacific and the globe.

This past Saturday morning, it arrived at Hakipu’u on the north shore of Kaneohe Bay to mark its 50 years at sea.