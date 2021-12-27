Hawaii military families displaced by water crisis spend Christmas in hotels

Honolulu, HAWAII — The Navy said it is trying to get some displaced families home by Jan. 10. But in the meantime, many are living in hotels because the water in their home still smells like fuel.

There are more than 3,000 displaced families who were living on the Navy’s waterline, according to officials.

Navy Mom Jamie Simic and her loved ones are among them.

They’re staying in Waikiki at the DoubleTree by Hilton Alana. The last time Hawaii News Now talked to her she was being treated at Tripler Army Medical Center.

She is out of the hospital now, but said she and her family are still very sick.

“We’re getting by, we’re soldiering on,” Simic said. “We’re remembering what’s important, which is everything that’s in this room.”

BACKGROUND

The U.S. Department of Defense Inspector General plans to open an investigation into the operation, maintenance, safety and oversight of the Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility.

The Inspector General’s office made the announcement in a memo earlier this month.

In early November, Hawaii’s congressional delegation first called for the Inspector General to look into whether the Navy properly investigated recent fuel releases and if it notified state health officials in a timely manner.

They also sought to find out whether the Navy delayed investigation or notification in an attempt to secure a permit to operate Red Hill.

About a month later, the delegation requested the Inspector General conduct a more comprehensive investigation into the safety hazards at the Red Hill fuel storage facility following reports of fuel contamination affecting military housing communities.

“Recent events have called into question the Navy’s operations of the Red Hill facility and their ability to ensure the safety of water provided to Hawaii’s military families and Oahu residents,” the delegation said, in a joint statement Monday.

“It is critical that the military restore safe drinking water immediately. We also need answers. We applaud the Department of Defense Inspector General for opening this evaluation. The IG’s findings will be critical to determining the future of Red Hill.”

The Inspector General’s office said would begin its investigation later this month.

Earlier this month, the DOH issued an emergency order, demanding the Navy suspend operations at the Red Hill fuel storage facility and safely remove fuel from the 20 underground storage tanks. The Navy said it would contest the order, citing security risks.

