Close to 10kgs of crystal meth seized by Samoa Customs & Revenue

Apia, SAMOA — The Samoa Ministry of Customs & Revenue made a seizure Wednesday evening, Jan. 29, 2025 (Samoa Time) of about 10kgs of crystal meth.

All we can render at this time is that the substance has been confirmed with the use of NIK test kits and further tests will be conducted.

The seizure was made following a series of profiling by the Ministry and confirmation through the use of the container x-ray scanner and Joint Customs & Police K9 Unit. Further details will be provided in due course once all documents and processes are completed.

The seizure is a success for the Ministry as we celebrate the International Customs Day this week.