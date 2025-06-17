CDC warns of Salmonella outbreak linked to pistachio cream

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Monday, June 16, 2024, A CDC food safety alert regarding a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infections was posted: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/outbreaks/pistachiocream-06-25/index.html

Key Points:

Four people in two states have gotten sick with the same strain of Salmonella that has been linked to pistachio cream. One person has been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

Do not eat, sell, or serve Emek-brand pistachio cream with a use-by date of October 19, 2026.

Emek-brand pistachio cream is a shelf-stable nut butter cream sold online for wholesale distributors, restaurants, and food service locations nationwide.

FDA is working to determine if this lot is in distribution or if other lots or products are affected.

What You Should Do:

Call your healthcare provider if you have any severe Salmonella symptoms after eating pistachio cream.

What Businesses Should Do:

Do not sell, serve, or distribute Emek-brand pistachio cream with the production code and date: Use-by date of October 19, 2026; and, Production code (PNO): 241019

Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with the pistachio cream.

Follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning recommendations when cleaning and sanitizing surfaces and containers that may have come into contact with products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

About Salmonella: