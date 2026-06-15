American Samoan robbed in Apia over the weekend

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa police arrested 6 youths Friday night after two visitors were attacked and robbed in two separate incidents in Apia that same night.

In one incident a group of youth attacked an American Samoan national in front of the Tanoa Hotel. A previous, similar attack took place outside the Marina Bar, where a Nigerian man was attacked and robbed. According to information from the police, money and a phone were taken. Neither the names of the victims, or the alleged attackers have been released.

Taxi drivers who operate from near the Tanoa Hotel told a Samoa Observer reporter that they have noticed groups of youth after dark.

Taki Ioane said he was unaware of the robbery incident but has seen youths get up to mischief.

“The lights and other things that were put into those newly built fales along the park were stolen,” he said.

Aukuso Aitupe said more police patrols could be the answer.

“We mostly see them gathering on the seawall in groups, especially when it is getting dark. I think more police patrols could prevent such crimes. It is always good to prevent rather than being reactive to the situation,” he told the Observer.

The police have installed new surveillance cameras along the seawall area and other locations in the hopes of deterring crime.

Village leaders have previously expressed concern at the increase in crime, including theft and burglaries.

Robbery reports were previously uncommon; however, police sources have confirmed an increase in this type of crime.

A source inside the police stated that robbery incidents have been on the increase, with police receiving multiple calls.

Quick action from the police resulted in the arrest of six youths, including teenagers. It has not been confirmed if the attackers in both incidents were the same.

(Source: Samoa media reports)