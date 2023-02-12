Tusapa Johnathan Ta’amu promoted to LTC in Washington D.C. ceremony

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Tusapa Jonathan Ta’amu has been promoted to Lieutenant Colonel (LTC). This was confirmed in a statement issued by the government and the event was attended by Governor Lemanu P. S. Mauga and first lady Ella Mauga — who are both veterans.

The promotion ceremony was held on February 03, 2023 at Joint Base Anacostia-Boiling (JBAB) in Washington, D.C.

LTC Taamu is the son of Faimafilioali’i Ta’amu and Dr. Vaasa Simanu. Families and friends traveled from different states and countries to celebrate this great milestone for LTC Ta’amu. Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata Coleman Radewagen was also present to honor LTC Ta’amu’s success.

Governor Lemanu extended his sincerest congratulations to LTC Taamu for his accomplishment.

“LTC Tusapa Jonathan Ta'amu is a native of Tutuila Island, American Samoa and he hails from the village of Utumea (Sasa’e). He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant through the ROTC program in May 2007 in Lawton, Oklahoma. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration in Organizational Leadership. LTC Ta'amu is also a Certified Defense Financial Manager and a graduate of the Executive Comptroller Course at Syracuse University.

LTC Ta'amu originally enlisted as an Infantryman in 2004 before becoming an Army Officer.

LTC Ta'amu currently serves as the Budget and Accounting Officer for the Office of the Chief of Army Reserve (OCAR) in Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

LTC Ta'amu's awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Army Meritorious Service Medal (3OLC), Army Commendation Medal (10LC), Army Achievement Medal (20LC), Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, National Defense Medal, IraqiCampaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon.

He is a graduate of Airborne School, Air Assault School, Pathfinder School, Captains Career Course, and Command and General Staff College (CGSC).

LTC Ta'amu is married to the former Punatoto Keke, a Major in the Regular Army, and they have four children Kellie, Kameron, Leuma, and Kruz.