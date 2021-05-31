Our military & veterans deserve honor — Amata recognizes Memorial Day

Washington, D.C. – Cong. Uifa’atali Amata released the following message in recognition of Memorial Day 2021:

“Memorial Day is the day we specifically devote to those who gave all in the cause of freedom. All of our military and veterans deserve honor for their willingness to serve and sacrifice. On Memorial Day, we especially focus on those who gave their lives throughout the nation’s history.

“American Samoa has a special tradition of military service and many of our people belong to military families. We think of all of those serving during this holiday weekend. God bless the memories of the service men and women who have passed on. Thank you to our service members, veterans, and military families.

“Enjoy a long weekend with friends and family!”