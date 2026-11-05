“ THANK YOU FROM UIFAATALI AUMUA AMATA”

Talofa lava,

From the bottom of my heart, a special thank you to the people of American Samoa! It is such a blessing to represent you and I am humbled by your trust.

Thank you first of all to God, because all that we have in this life is from God. Secondly, thank you to all who pray for me along the way. Thank you for your vote, and if not, thank you to everyone who took part by voting and using your voice.

Also, thank you to everyone who ran for either the Fono or the federal House seat for your willingness to serve and being active in our territory's future. I congratulate and thank all of the challengers, Meleagi Chapman, Rosie Lancaster, Sandra King Young and Afu Lefaoseu for their desire to serve.

I especially think of Samana Semo Veavea, and I know his family is grieving his loss just a few weeks ago. My love and condolences to the family of the late High Chief Samana.

Finally, I want to specially thank all those who joined me at any campaign events, volunteered, took part in any way. Thank you to my campaign manager TaiQueen and so many others too for the wonderful energy you brought during these busy weeks, and all the young people, voting age or not yet, that got involved.

Far too soon, I have to take leave of our beautiful islands for the celebration of life for trailblazing Congresswoman Pat Saiko in Hawaii, then I go on to Washington, where Congress picks up next week with a full slate through Christmas.

This time through the end of the year is known as a lame duck Congress. Even so, Congress must pass all appropriations for 2027, the National Defense bill, which only the House has passed so far, and send the Farm Bill to the President or extend it again. It will be a busy time, whether full passage or short term extensions. The National Defense bill (NDAA) is very important and has a pay raise for our military, which a majority of Congress supports.

Other bills will pass in these weeks, but mostly non-controversial bills that can pass by unanimous consent. That means we'll need to plan to reintroduce some of our bills in early 2027, such as seabed mining restrictions, our in-tuition rate bill for our college students, and much more. There are a number of veterans services bills that have passed the House only or the committee that will have to be reintroduced that I've either cosponsored or voted for in the committee.

Meanwhile, we will keep learning more about the national election results with some races still to be decided. I will work as always with these leaders as I have since first elected in 2014 during the Obama presidency. I first examine bills for how they impact American Samoa, and I try for bipartisan bills that can gain support to pass into law.

Well over ten percent of the House is new with recent retirements, so I am fortunate to have seniority and I know the leaders and chairmen of both parties to immediately get to work.

I will be focused on our needs: LBJ, our port, safeguarding our fishing, supporting our veterans and military families. It's a great joy to work for you, and make sure American Samoa is not forgotten in Washington.

A heartfelt thank you once again!

God bless the wonderful people of American Samoa and the United States, and may the country come together after elections, as we keep our various leaders of both parties in prayer. Faafetai, soifua ma ia manuia.



