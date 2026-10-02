Op-Ed: Protect Medicaid Funding—Protect Our People and Our Healthcare Economy

Local news outlets have reported that the House-approved Fiscal Year 2027 budget reduced the Governor’s proposed Medicaid subsidy from $6 million to $3 million — a 50 percent reduction.

As the budget moves toward final approval, this decision deserves urgent reconsideration and a clear explanation of its consequences for patients, family caregivers, healthcare providers, and our economy.

Behind every appropriation are people. An elderly parent needs help bathing and eating. A person living with an amputation needs assistance moving safely around the home. A bedridden patient needs professional care. A family caregiver needs support to continue caring for a loved one while earning a living.

For these families, access to care can determine health, safety, dignity, and the ability to remain together at home.

Community advocates report that insufficient local Medicaid match is preventing the enrollment of additional providers for personal-care and home-health services. The Medicaid Office should clarify the services approved, the barriers to making them available, and the funding required to begin delivery. An approved benefit has limited value if people cannot actually receive it.

The House-approved reduction also raises a significant financing question.

American Samoa’s regular federal Medicaid matching rate is 83 percent. For expenditures eligible for that rate, the local share is 17 percent. Each dollar of eligible local match can therefore support approximately $4.88 in federal funding.

The budget item is described as a Medicaid subsidy. Medicaid and Treasury should clarify how much of that subsidy provides eligible local match, how much supports other costs, and whether additional sources supplement it.

If the full $6 million were available for expenditures eligible for the regular 83 percent federal match, it could support approximately $29.29 million in federal funding, providing $35.29 million in total eligible care spending. Under the same assumptions, $3 million could support approximately $14.65 million in federal funding and $17.65 million in total spending.

These figures illustrate potential financing capacity; they are not confirmed losses. Actual federal funding depends on eligible expenditures, available federal allotments, and the capacity to provide and claim reimbursement for services. Nevertheless, they show why the reduction should be evaluated against the much larger amount of care that eligible local matching funds could help finance.

We must also examine the consequences for the healthcare economy.

Healthcare spending supports nurses, aides, therapists, other professionals, and the businesses supplying their work. Reliable reimbursement helps providers employ staff and sustain services.Care at home can also help family members remain in the workforce rather than reduce their hours or leave employment to provide unpaid assistance.

When access is delayed, costs do not necessarily disappear. They may fall on families through lost earnings, supplies purchased out of pocket, and exhausted caregivers. Delayed care may also increase pressure on clinics and the hospital. The extent of these effects should be measured, but they belong in the budget discussion now.

ASG faces difficult fiscal choices. The same budget report describes reductions across numerous programs, including the hospital subsidy. Those constraints make careful prioritization essential. A decision that reduces local spending today may carry larger costs elsewhere if it limits access to federal funding and essential care.

Before finalizing the budget, the Administration and the Fono should establish three things.

First, confirm the Medicaid subsidy in the latest budget version and identify the total local-match resources available for FY2027. Explain whether other funding sources offset any portion of the House-approved reduction and what the resulting resources can support.

Second, provide a clear accounting of recent appropriations, expenditures, commitments, and balances. Show how much local funding supports federally matchable services and how much pays for care entirely with local dollars. Both may meet important needs, but the distinction is necessary for sound decisions.

Third, obtain a costed implementation plan from Medicaid: the additional match required, qualified providers awaiting enrollment, residents needing services, and a realistic timetable for beginning care. Where a shortfall is demonstrated, identify a lawful reallocation or supplemental appropriation and a dependable source for future years.

I urge our leaders to restore the Governor’s proposed $6 million Medicaid subsidy, with clear identification of the amount dedicated to eligible local match, while establishing the full funding requirement and a practical plan for access. Families’ experiences and the community needs survey should inform that work.

Our budget should reflect the value we place on health, dignity, and family wellbeing. Protecting Medicaid funding is an investment in our people, our healthcare workforce, and American Samoa’s economy.