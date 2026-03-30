AS Dems highlight local TSA agents through “Tautua Ma Le Alofa”

The American Samoa Democratic Party continued its monthly “Tautua Ma Le Alofa”community service initiative by recognizing the dedicated TSA agents serving at Pago Pago International Airport.

Amid the ongoing funding impasse in Congress, which has left many TSA workers nationwide without pay for over a month, the Party provided dinner and grocery store vouchers to local TSA agents as a small gesture of appreciation and support for their continued service to the community.

American Samoa Democratic Party Chair Patrick Ti’a Reid issued the following statement:

“Everyone deserves to be compensated for their hard work. The dysfunction in Congress is no excuse for that. We urge Congress to get its act together to pay the hard working employees that keep our communities safe everyday.”

Through “Tautua Ma Le Alofa,” the Party remains committed to uplifting our hardworking community members and organizations through acts of service.