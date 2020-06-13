Virtual Combined High School Baccalaureate is Sunday, KVZK will air

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Education director Dr. Ruth Matagi-Tofiga announced Thursday the virtual graduation ceremonies for all public high schools, and dates it will be aired on KVZK-TV, via a live link and includes the combined baccalaureate ceremony.

She said that the Department of Education (ASDOE) “expresses sincere gratitude to our community for your continuous support and prayers as we prepare virtual graduation for the Class of 2020.”

“School administrations, teachers, students and parents have come together to make sure the Class of 2020 has a memorable celebration,” she said, noting that ASDOE also thanks KVZK-TV “for working with our schools in preparing our virtual graduations.”

The program schedules are as follows:

• Combined High School Baccalaureate will be aired on Sunday, June 14 at 10:00am, 8:00pm and 10:00pm

• All graduation will be aired at 9:00am and 7:00pm: Manu'a High School June 12 Samoana High School June 15; NVTH June 16; Leone June 17; Tafuna June 18 and Fagaitua June 19

The livestream link. https://livestream.com/KVZKTV/events/8163162 or https://livestream.com...