StarKist holds ceremonies for long serving employees

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — More than 20 StarKist Samoa employees celebrated their 5 to 30 years of service at the cannery in July and August 2020 and were honored in a ceremony on Sept. 24th in the cannery’s cafeteria.

Pictured are five of those who were honored with ulas and certificates with the Starkist management staff, led by General Manager Jason Kim (front row, 2nd from far right).

The honorees are (front row, l-r holding certificates) Avasou Elisara (5 years of service); Toefuataina Ropeti (5 years of service); Pesi Taalolo (20 years of service); Visesio Sio (5 years of service); and Isitolo Fetalaiga (30 years of service).

