Seventh-day Adventist Church celebrates designation as a ‘Mission’

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Seventh-day Adventist Church (SDA) in American Samoa has reached another milestone in its history when it officially became a Mission.

The opening ceremony to celebrate this long journey was held at the Iakina Church in Iliili Wednesday morning, which was attended by the Governor Lemanu P. S Mauga, leaders from several denominations in American Samoa as well as church members.

In his keynote address, Lemanu congratulated members of the church for the hard work and the willingness to serve God and His ministry. He also acknowledged and recognized with great appreciation and gratitude the awesome and splendid work done by church leaders and members.

President of the SDA church in AS, Pastor Uili Solofa delivered the Divine message while songs were sung by jointed choirs from local churches. He urged church members to focus on God and let their spiritual lives grow in Christ.

Retired church worker for 43 years, Falesoa Puni delivered the history of the church.

92-year-old Siniva Samatua of Vaitogi, who was among the first baptized members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church (SDA ) in American Samoa in 1956. She was among those who came to the opening ceremony to celebrate SDA becoming a Mission, at the Iakina Church in Iliili this past week. [photo by AF]