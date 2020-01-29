New Advisory Commission on Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders named

WASHINGTON – On Monday, January 27, 2020, Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to members of President Donald J. Trump’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders at the White House in celebration of the Lunar New Year. Key Administration officials speaking at the event included co-chairs of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders U. S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia also gave remarks.

This is the first time that there were three Cabinet members present for the swearing-in of the Commissioners with the Vice President. In addition, the special new postage stamp commemorating the Year of the Golden Rat was unveiled by Chairman of the U. S. Postal Service Board of Governors Robert M. “Mike” Duncan at a special stamp dedication ceremony.

Vice President of the United States Mike Pence said, “This year we’ve got a lot to celebrate. I’m proud to report that under the leadership of President Donald Trump, Asian Americans are prospering like never before. The American economy is soaring and Asian Americans are driving capital investment and growth and job creation in cities and towns large and small all across the land.”

U. S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said, “We look forward to the work of this Initiative and Commissioners to further the advancement of opportunities for Asian Pacific Americans.”

U. S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said, “It was my pleasure to participate in today’s Lunar New Year celebration with everyone involved in the newly re-established White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. We look forward to working with all of you in building a prosperous future for everyone in this wonderful community.”

U. S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said, “The coming of a New Year is an occasion for renewal, a chance to look with excitement and optimism toward the future. We have much to be optimistic about, including our strong economy and the opportunities it’s providing American workers. Over this past year we saw not only the lowest unemployment in 50 years, but also the lowest unemployment ever for Asian Americans. I wish all an even more prosperous year to come.”

Chairman of the President’s Advisory Commission Dr. Paul Hsu said, “There are so many things we can and should do for our community to bring the opportunities and prosperities to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, helping them to realize achieving the American Dream is possible for everyone.”

“The Postal Service is proud to join Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to celebrate the Lunar New Year by unveiling our newest stamp,” said Chairman Duncan. “U.S. postage stamps help our nation celebrate its diverse cultural heritage, and we are grateful for the opportunity to mark this important holiday and its traditions.”

The members of the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who took their oath of office at the event include:

● Dr. Paul S. Hsu of Florida

● Congresswoman Amata C. Radewagen of American Samoa

● Rev. Herman Martir of Texas

● Governor Eddie Calvo of Guam

● Ms. Doris Flores Brooks of Guam

● Ms. Grace Y. Lee of Michigan

● Mr. Prem Parameswaran of New York

● Supervisor Michelle P. Steel of California

● Ms. Chiling Tong of Maryland

● Ms. Jennifer Carnahan of Minnesota

● Mr. George Leing of Colorado

● Ms. Jan-Ie Low of Nevada

● Ms. Keiko Orrall of Massachusetts