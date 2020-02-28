MV Fotu-O-Samoa on hand to bring urgent supplies to Manu’a islands

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Samoa government owned MV Fotu-O-Samoa was at the inter island dock yesterday morning upon arrival from Apia, with cargo only and no passengers.

The vessel was scheduled to sail to Manu’a either late Thursday afternoon or night with urgent supplies and other cargo for the island group.

The governor has directed Port Administration to get two charters of the vessel for Manu’a and to ensure all sufficient supplies, including fuel and materials needed for repairs to private and government properties damaged from last week’s storms.

Updates in Monday’s edition.